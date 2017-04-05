- Kevin Nash appeared on last night's episode of the comedy series Detroiters on Comedy Central, as seen in the video above. Nash played Big Hank Cramblin, who is an advertising veteran who was locked up at an insane asylum.

Triple H hit a big social media milestone of 5 million Twitter followers today. Triple H's Twitter account has had the fastest rise to 5 million or any wrestling, including The Rock, John Cena and Randy Orton. Triple H, who started his Twitter account in February of 2013, is now the 4th most followed star on behind The Rock (11.1 million followers), Cena (9.4 million) and Randy Orton (5.2 million).

- Chris Jericho will appear on the season premiere of Tanked on Animal Planet on Friday, April 21st. Animal Planet passed us along this photo and press release for the new season:

ANIMAL PLANET'S TANKED RETURNS WITH CELEBRITY-SIZED TANKS FILLED WITH FISH, SNAKES AND TURTLES PREMIERING FRIDAY, APRIL 21 Wayde King and Brett Raymer are two of Sin City's most imaginative businessmen and owners of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing (ATM), one of the country's most successful builders of aquariums. Throughout six seasons of Animal Planet's TANKED, Wayde and Brett have been tasked with building enormous and awe-inspiring tanks and aquariums for top celebrities and athletes, luxury hotels and casinos, Fortune 500 businesses and private homeowners across the U.S. The guys return with all-new tank builds and an all-new season of TANKED beginning Friday, April 21 at 10 PM ET/PT. ATM takes on more than 200 projects every year with tanks ranging from 50 to five million gallons in size that feature the most exotic, unusual, colorful and dangerous fish in the world. This season, Wayde and Brett are challenged by intricate designs, demanding clients and of course, making the impossible possible. After designing thousands of jaw-dropping aquariums, they still approach each tank with the enthusiasm as if it was their first. Guests on TANKED will include WWE superstar and aquarium aficionado Chris Jericho who has passed his love of fish to his three kids who are thrilled to have a hand in the design. Return client NBA player Dwight Howard calls on his favorite tank builders to create a new home for his two beloved snakes who also made the trade from Houston to Atlanta. The challenge? Mickey and Minnie have doubled in size and now have 14 babies. Another mother requesting an aquarium is actor Alyssa Milano who wants a sleek, and more importantly, quiet, tank to match her sophisticated Hollywood style. Plus, the guys build chart-topping tanks for musicians Wyclef Jean and Ty Dolla $ign while director Kevin Smith calls on them to build a home for his quickly growing red-eared slider turtles.

