- Lana and Nikki Bella have been doing media today to promote the return of Total Divas on the E! channel today. Above is video from 1010 WINS in New York City with Executive Producer Nikki talking about how the show is more about empowering women. Below is a photo of the two talking to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts earlier:

- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli. Ford and Dawkins are working a "party boys" gimmick and the crowd is way into it. Our correspondent Will Henderson noted that all four talents are definitely improving as this was a decent match. Dawkins ran wild after a hot tag and the finish saw Ford hit a DDT on Moss while Moss was draped over Dawkins' shoulder.

- We noted earlier how there were new NXT graphics on display at Full Sail University. You can see photos of the graphics at this link. NXT also debuted a new theme song and intro video at tonight's tapings. They should be used to kick off the April 12th episode.

