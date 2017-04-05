The third steel cage match in WWE NXT history is set to air on the April 19th episode on the WWE Network, featuring Eric Young vs. new SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger.

The match is being taped at tonight's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Dillinger cut a promo taped for the April 12th episode and announced that he would be finishing his business with the leader of SAnitY on "next week's" show.

Dillinger made his official main roster debut on this week's SmackDown with a win over Curt Hawkins. It appears tonight's tapings will be his final with NXT.

Dillinger and Young led their teams into battle at "Takeover: Orlando" this past Saturday night but Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross managed to get the win over Tye, Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.