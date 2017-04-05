- The intensity between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson reached a boiling point while the two were in Bristol, Connecticut promoting UFC 210 on ESPN. And the film crew for "UFC Embedded" caught it all.

Cormier and Johnson meet this Saturday night for the light heavyweight title on pay-per-view. In this latest edition of "Embedded," Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi are also featured. They meet in the co-main event.

- As far as UFC president Dana White is concerned, making Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is almost a necessity now. White appeared on "The Herd" Wednesday to talk about the potential super-fight with host Colin Cowherd.

"It's a fight that people do want to see. It's intriguing, and obviously it's a fight that Conor wants because financially it's going to be massive for him. McGregor, he's a guy that I have a lot of respect for," White said (thanks to FOX Sports for the comments). "This guy has stepped up at times when people were at his level would never step up. I've said this a million times, and I'll say it again — I'm the guy standing in the living room, I'm the guy on the phone when these guys are looking down the barrel of a new opponent a week before the fight, and Conor McGregor doesn't flinch."

All indications are for the boxing match to take place this summer. Mayweather is 49-0 in the sport, while McGregor is the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

- Paige VanZant continues to find success on reality shows. After placing second on "Dancing with the Stars," the UFC strawweight has advanced to the finals of "Chopped" on the Food Network.

VanZant bested Olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill to advance to the finals, where she'll compete for $50,000 for charity. The series airs on the Food Network on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.





Just got home about to watch myself compete on #chopped ?????? @FoodNetwork pic.twitter.com/y4NUzwhTfT — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) April 5, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.