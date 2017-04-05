- The promo above for World of Sport Wrestling was posted on Impact Wrestling's YouTube channel. As noted, ITV Studios Entertainment Manchester is teaming up with Impact Wrestling to bring WOS Wrestling back to ITV, with an initial order of 10 episodes.

- As noted, Matt Hardy seemed to tease the end of the "Broken" gimmick on Twitter on Tuesday, writing that his "CONDISHTION" has become contained by the reaction they received at WrestleMania 33. He has since removed "Broken" from his Twitter profile. However, he did add "#DELETE"

- Former ROH World Champion Adam Cole, whose ROH contract reportedly expires this month, posted this cryptic message on Twitter:

Charles Maynard contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.