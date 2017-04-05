There was a farewell for new SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura at tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. The segment appeared to be dark but it was later referenced in a promo on the April 19th show, indicating that it will air on April 12th as the closing segment. Earlier we revealed more big non-spoiler details for the April 12th episode at this link.
The entire NXT roster then came out to the stage. Nakamura walked to the top of the stage and was then joined by Finn Balor and Triple H. Nakamura ran around the arena filming with his phone before bowing to everyone and leaving.
Thanks to our correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94) for these photos:
