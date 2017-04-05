- E! posted this video recap of tonight's Total Divas episode, including an exclusive look at Paige's reaction to she and Alberto Del Rio being split up in the WWE Draft. Paige said the split made her sad because Alberto is the only guy she's ever loved. Paige said she couldn't expect Alberto to maintain a long-distance relationship where they would barely see each other.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite crowd chant or interaction from the post-WrestleMania 33 edition of RAW this week - singing "No Chance in Hell", singing WrestleMania 33 theme song "Green Light", chanting "Yeeaahh" with The Revival's theme song, "Beachball mania!", "Doo-doo-doo ... Sheamus and Cesaro" or Ein anderer Gesang. As of this writing, 35% went with "No Chance In Hell" while 21% went with beachball mania, 19% for Sheamus and Cesaro, 16% for The Revival and 9% for the "Green Light" theme.

- As noted, WWE announced today that Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains has left the company. It appears he requested his release. After the announcement a "fake news" report on Gotch was going around Twitter but the report was not legit and appeared to be a copy of a 2006 Pro Wrestling Torch report on Juventud Guerrera's WWE release, just with Gotch's name instead of Guerrera's. Gotch took to Twitter and dismissed the report but did note that he plans on discussing his release in interviews he's lining up. He tweeted the following:

Literally not one part of this is true, though props on possibly the worst fanfic I've ever read. https://t.co/03MpWY0xxp — Simon (TBD) (@GotchStyleWWE) April 5, 2017

I'm in the process of lining up some interviews and such. I'll address everything soon. https://t.co/1kYBkKhizC — Simon (TBD) (@GotchStyleWWE) April 5, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.