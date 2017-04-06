- Former WWE and WCW wrestler, and son of the legendary Stan "The Man" Stasiak, Shawn Stasiak has released a mini documentary talking about a possible pro wrestling comeback, as seen in the video above.
- As seen at WrestleMania 33 this past Sunday, The Undertaker seemingly wrestled his final match in a losing effort to Roman Reigns. Below is video of Taker walking backstage with wife Michelle McCool after the match with Reigns.
Undertaker backstage after his match with Roman. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/wStkjesK7X— ?? (@YoungBucxks) April 5, 2017
