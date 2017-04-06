- Former WWE and WCW wrestler, and son of the legendary Stan "The Man" Stasiak, Shawn Stasiak has released a mini documentary talking about a possible pro wrestling comeback, as seen in the video above.

- In addition to The Revival, Tye Dillinger, and Shinsuke Nakamura making their RAW and SmackDown debuts, several NXT referees were used on the main roster this week. NXT referees Drake Wuertz (Drake Younger), Eddie Orengo (Bandido Jr.) and Darryl Sharma (Hornet) worked matches for 205 Live and Main Event.

- As seen at WrestleMania 33 this past Sunday, The Undertaker seemingly wrestled his final match in a losing effort to Roman Reigns. Below is video of Taker walking backstage with wife Michelle McCool after the match with Reigns.

