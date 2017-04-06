Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- RAW Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy will be able to travel with WWE to the UK for the annual post-WrestleMania tour in a few weeks. Hardy had not been allowed into the country since his drug possession and conspiracy to traffic drugs convictions from a plea bargain related to a 2009 arrest, which came to a conclusion in October of 2011. Hardy had not been allowed to travel to the UK until October 2016.

- Speaking of the UK, the WWE UK tapings on May 6th and May 7th in Norwich, England will be for the one-hour weekly series to air on the WWE Network . There had been talks of airing the show on broadcast TV but no deal was put together. The series is expected to debut before the summer is over.

