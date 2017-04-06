- Congressman Rod Blum (R-IA 1st District) participated in a Small Business hearing yesterday. During the hearing, Blum asked Linda McMahon, who is the administrator of the Small Business Administration, why it took John Cena so long to propose to Nikki Bella. Blum reminded McMahon that she was under oath before she smiled and replied, "you'd have to ask him."

- Nikki Bella will appear on the ABC lifestyle show The Chew on Friday afternoon helping co-host Michael Symon put together a make-ahead recipe for Easter. You can check your local TV listings for the time and channel.

- Speaking of Nikki, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar posted the photo below of Nikki holding a copy of Gellar's new book, Fun With Food:

That time I hung with a real #diva @thenikkibella A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

