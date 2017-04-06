- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Southern Pride" theme song for new RAW Superstars Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, The Revival.
- Triple H tweeted the following video after leaving Orlando on Wednesday night following a huge week for the company. He wrote, "#WWEHOF #NXTTakeOver #WrestleMania #Raw #SDLive #WWENXT All. Sold. Out. Thank you, Orlando. Time to go home..."
#WWEHOF#NXTTakeOver#WrestleMania#Raw#SDLive#WWENXT— Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2017
All. Sold. Out.
Thank you, Orlando. Time to go home... pic.twitter.com/Sm5XwgsV2S
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.