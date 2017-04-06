There will be several returns on tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling.
Matt Morgan, who has not wrestled full-time for three years, also returns on tonight's show. Morgan wrestled for TNA from 2007-2013, and did one shot for the company at Slammiversary in 2015, putting over Bram.
Former WWE star Chris Masters will also technically make debut as a member of the Impact Wrestling roster tonight. Masters wrestled a handful of matches in 2015 for TNA during the GFW invasion angle, however Masters was considered a GFW talent. Masters had also worked for TNA's "Ring Ka King" promotion in India in 2011.
Full Impact Wrestling results for tonight are here.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.