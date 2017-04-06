There will be several returns on tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling.

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Magnus will be appearing on tonight's episode. Magnus had left Impact Wrestling in July of 2015.

Matt Morgan, who has not wrestled full-time for three years, also returns on tonight's show. Morgan wrestled for TNA from 2007-2013, and did one shot for the company at Slammiversary in 2015, putting over Bram.

See Also Chris Masters Talks Triple H Jab At His Physique Changing, His WWE Wellness Policy Violation

Former WWE star Chris Masters will also technically make debut as a member of the Impact Wrestling roster tonight. Masters wrestled a handful of matches in 2015 for TNA during the GFW invasion angle, however Masters was considered a GFW talent. Masters had also worked for TNA's "Ring Ka King" promotion in India in 2011.

Full Impact Wrestling results for tonight are here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.