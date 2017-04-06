Lana joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca yesterday to promote last night's premiere of Total Divas.

During the episode, she addressed announcing her engagement to Rusev and reports of her having backstage heat over the incident.

"They just ended up changing the story so it wasn't necessarily like heat, it was more like… a little bit disappointing because we worked really hard for this story and I was really excited about returning and having a payoff of the return and the tag match [Lana & Ziggler vs. Summer Rae & Rusev," Lana said. "When they decided… when Vince [McMahon] decided to go a different way with it, he wanted to actually tell the story of us being engaged and telling our wedding story. It was like, 'Ok, he's the director!'

"I'm thankful for my opportunities and I'm thankful that I can tell stories for him for a living. So I was just like 'Ok, we're changing gears! Gotta make the most of it! Gotta be thankful I can do what I love for a living.' So that's what it was more like, it was more like, 'woah, we've been planning this for so long and now it's like a complete change of gears.' But you can't believe everything you read on the internet."

Lana was in a storyline where she was dating Dolph Ziggler. She posted a couple photos on her Instagram in October of 2015 wearing an engagement ring, revealing that she got engaged to Rusev. Once it was out that Rusev and Lana were engaged, the couple confirmed the news to TMZ, which resulted in the angle with Ziggler being abruptly dropped.

You can hear extended comments from Lana at this link.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.