- Above is video of the farewell for Shinsuke Nakamura at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on the SmackDown brand on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

- As noted, Lana joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca yesterday, which you can listen to here . During the interview she mentioned that Rusev's shoulder surgery went well and he has just started to be able to work out again. She said his timetable is about "2 to 3…2 to 4 months something like that."

- As noted, Matt Hardy yesterday removed "#BROKEN" from his Twitter profile and added "#DELETE." He changed it back to "#BROKEN" and wrote the following regarding patience:

#BROKENBrilliance-



"Instantaneous results aren't always possible.. Most worthwhile endeavors are garnered in time. Patience is paramount." — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2017

Omar Enrique contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.