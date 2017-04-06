- Above is video of the farewell for Shinsuke Nakamura at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on the SmackDown brand on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.
- As noted, Matt Hardy yesterday removed "#BROKEN" from his Twitter profile and added "#DELETE." He changed it back to "#BROKEN" and wrote the following regarding patience:
#BROKENBrilliance-— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2017
"Instantaneous results aren't always possible.. Most worthwhile endeavors are garnered in time. Patience is paramount."
Omar Enrique contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.