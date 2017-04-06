- Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the "Superstar Shakeup" from AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and others in this new video from WWE Digital.
- Many of the WWE Superstars are taking some vacation time this week with WrestleMania 33 Week over and done with. As seen below, Kalisto, Sasha Banks and referee Danilo Anfibio took their significant others to Key West:
Having some fun with the FAM FAM! #keywest @sashabankswwe #sheenyweenie @WWE_Ref123 @IamMikaze #1stladylucha pic.twitter.com/g4pkGwYhg2— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 6, 2017
Just couple of amigos enjoying #keywest @SashaBanksWWE #LuchaBoss pic.twitter.com/t2Sd3cdWJs— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 6, 2017
We put Lat in Latino @KalistoWWE pic.twitter.com/I89NRwZsnz— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 6, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.