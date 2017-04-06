The latest episode X-Pac 12360 is now online, which you can watch in the video above or download on iTunes. Ron Funches returned to join Sean Waltman and his crew for the show this week, which also featured highlights from the Kliq Q&A over the weekend.

They sent us these highlights:

The Big Show upset about the Braun Strowman spot during the Andre the Giant Battle Royal:

"Before thing was even over, Big Show had a bunch of guys that were in the Battle Royal back in the back and he was going off… I think it was over the stuff with him and Strowman. Because they had a moment there and I think the moment got taken from them too quick."

Sean on The Undertaker's Last Match:

"It never even occurred to me as we were talking (Backstage at the Hall of Fame) and I still don't think it. I still think he's coming back. I'm sticking by that… He's going to go in, he's going to have that surgery (Hip replacement) and he's going to feel good and he's going to go, one, two, (Kick out of pin motion) not today!"

Highlight from the "One Night Only with The Kliq Q&A": Who Would You Want to Wrestle on WWE's Current Roster?

X-Pac: "I'm a big fan of Shinsuke Nakamura. Maybe back in my prime. I wouldn't want to get anywhere near a ring he was in now…" and "...the guy my mouth would be watering over would be Braun Stroman."

Kevin Nash: "I'd like to do the David and Goliath with Finn Balor."

Scott Hall: "In my prime, I'd like to square up with Kevin Owens."

Shawn Michaels: "Everybody's heard mine, there's a list of guys, AJ (Styles), Seth (Rollins), Kevin (Owens). To me, it's all these new faces that is the whole joy of the stuff… I could do new and innovative stuff with each and every one of them."

