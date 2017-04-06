WWE will be releasing a new three-disc DVD set on 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle later this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. It's worth noting that Amazon has the studio listed as Warner Brothers and not WWE Studios.

"Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection" is currently scheduled to be released on August 1st of this year. WDN notes that this will be a match compilation with a new Angle interview included. It will also be a DVD-only offering as there are no plans to release it on Blu-ray. You can pre-order the DVD via Amazon this link

Below is the full synopsis for the release:



"It's true! It's true! Kurt Angle has had some of the most epic matchups in WWE history. Now for the first time ever, you can watch them all with Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection. Relive all of his rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and more in this complete collection."

