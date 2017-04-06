WWE will be releasing a new three-disc DVD set on 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle later this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. It's worth noting that Amazon has the studio listed as Warner Brothers and not WWE Studios.
Below is the full synopsis for the release:
"It's true! It's true! Kurt Angle has had some of the most epic matchups in WWE history. Now for the first time ever, you can watch them all with Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection.
Relive all of his rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and more in this complete collection."
