- As noted, YouTube star Lilly Singh was in attendance for WrestleMania 33 this past Sunday in Orlando. Here she is backstage with John Cena and Nikki Bella before their engagement and win over The Miz and Maryse.

WWE has confirmed that the "Superstar Shakeup" will take place over two nights next week. The "Shakeup" will begin on RAW in Long Island and end on SmackDown in Boston the next night.

- We noted before that a steel cage match between Tye Dillinger and Eric Young was taped at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings to air on the April 19th episode. This appears to be Tye's last NXT match for now as he was called to SmackDown this week. Our correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94) sent these photos of the cage being built and noted that the crew put it together in about 6 minutes:

