- Above is video of fans singing in the streets following this past Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, which featured the main roster debut of Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans were singing Nakamura's theme as they were leaving the arena.

- As noted, NXT will hit the West Coast in May with live events in Phoenix, AZ (May 4), Riverside, CA (May 5th) and San Diego, CA (May 6th). The presale is underway, you can purchase tickets at NXTTickets.com with code NXTLIVE.

- We uploaded several photos from last night's NXT television tapings, which featured Nakamura's NXT farewell, onto our Facebook page. You can check them out below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne.

