- Smartasses Magazine's 12th annual global summary of the Top 100 Sexiest Women Alive was released to the public Sunday night during their annual Twitter Top 100 Reveal Party. South Korean idol Seolhyun of the girl-group AoA was named the publication's eleventh Sexiest Woman Alive since 2006. Gail Kim, who topped the list in 2014, was at #19. Maria Kanellis (#80) and SHINE star Su Yung (#11) also made the list. You can check out SMAG's official website to view the full 2017 Top 100.

- The debut album Doom Empire by Kazarian's band, VexTëmper, is set for digital release on Friday, April 7 on Spotify and iTunes.

- The Netflix comedy series GLOW premieres on June 23rd. The series is inspired by the 80s women's wrestling promotion. It tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she's thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women's wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

Below are several first look photos from the series, including one featuring Kia "Awesome Kong" Stevens:

A look at the new Netflix series GLOW with Awesome Kong in pink A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

