- The fourth installment in the "Embedded" series for UFC 210 has been released. In this episode, the fighters converge on Buffalo for media day events. Saturday's card features Daniel Cormier defending his light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson, while Gegard Mousasi meets Chris Weidman in the co-main.

- Kelvin Gastelum has been removed from UFC 212 and will not be fighting former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Gastelum, an ex-Ultimate Fighter winner coming off a win over Vitor Belfort, was flagged for a banned substance during a recent drug test.

The UFC has released a statement, saying they are working to secure a replacement to keep Silva on the card:

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Kelvin Gastelum of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation involving Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol ("Carboxy-THC") which is a metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected in conjunction with his recent bout in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11, 2017. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Gastelum, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Because the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) was the regulatory body overseeing the fight in Fortaleza and has licensing jurisdiction over Gastelum, USADA will work to ensure that the Commission has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Gastelum's potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward. As a result of the potential anti-doping violation against Gastelum, USADA has placed him under a provisional suspension. While the UFC Anti-Doping Policy affords Gastelum full and fair due process rights before any possible adjudication of his case, because of the proximity to Gastelum's scheduled June 3rd bout against Anderson Silva, Gastelum is being removed from the card and a replacement is currently being sought.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.