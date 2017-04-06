- In the video above, Bayley invites people to take part in the Red Nose Day School Challenge. You can learn more about it at rednoseday.com/schools.

- As noted last year, Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche, Dave Annable and Seth Rollins are starring in the John Stockwell directed thriller Armed Response from Erebus Pictures, KISS co-founder Gene Simmons and WWE Studios. The movie, which was originally titled Temple, is currently in post-production. It follows a team of highly trained operatives who find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its AI is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team. Deadline reports that Saban Films acquired the North American distribution rights to the film. There is currently no release date set.

- The Scottish Sun has an interview with Drew McIntyre, who returned to WWE with the NXT brand this past weekend. McIntyre said that a part of him always thought he'd be back in WWE, and noted that his reaction at NXT: Takeover this past Saturday may have been one of his career highlights so far.

"I've had some incredible moments but that might have topped them all," McIntyre said. "The fans know my history and my story the past few years and to hear that response — my mind is absolutely blown."

