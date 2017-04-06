- In the video above, Bayley invites people to take part in the Red Nose Day School Challenge. You can learn more about it at rednoseday.com/schools.
- The Scottish Sun has an interview with Drew McIntyre, who returned to WWE with the NXT brand this past weekend. McIntyre said that a part of him always thought he'd be back in WWE, and noted that his reaction at NXT: Takeover this past Saturday may have been one of his career highlights so far.
"I've had some incredible moments but that might have topped them all," McIntyre said. "The fans know my history and my story the past few years and to hear that response — my mind is absolutely blown."
