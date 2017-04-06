- FOX News ran the piece above with AJ Lee discussing her new book, Crazy is my Superpower. She discussed her struggles with depression, and said that the first step is to acknowledge it. She said that she then accepted it and was proud of it, which allowed her to regain control of her life.

See Also Nikki Bella Talks Why She Is Taking Time Off Of WWE, If She Has Wrestled Her Last Match

- As noted, Lana and Nikki Bella have been doing media to promote the return of Total Divas on E!. CBS has a story here about the two speaking with 1010 WINS in New York City. During the interview, Nikki, who is taking time off from WWE, addressed rumors that she has retired.

"There was a lot of speculation that I was retiring, but WWE is my home. I'm a lifer. John likes to say that and me too. I am WWE for life. I don't ever want to retire," Nikki said. "I need to take some time for healing, but that's why I will never say the word 'retirement,' because you will see me back in the ring. And I hope the day you see me back in the ring is with my twin sister."

Great media day with @thenikkibella !!! Amazing glam by @honeybeileen ??!!! #totaldivas is back !!!!! A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.