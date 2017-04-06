The Undertaker made his first public comments since seemingly wrestling his last match at WrestleMania 33 this past Sunday. As seen in the video above, The Undertaker spoke out of character and discussed... country music icon George Strait!

Strait tweeted the video today with Taker discussing the influence that Strait's music has had on him.

"If you look at his whole catalog of albums and songs, there's a song for anything that you may be going through in your life," Taker said. "For me, right now for where I'm at in my career and my life, Troubadour. It hits me, and it hits me hard, I get chills everytime I hear it."

Troubadour is a single that was released in 2008. The song is a ballad about a man who lived his life as a troubadour and is content with what he has accomplished ("I was a young troubadour when I rode in on a song / I'll be an old troubadour when I'm gone"). You can listen to the song below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.