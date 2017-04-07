As noted, The Rock appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week to promote his new movie, Fate of the Furious. On the show, The Rock played "Phone Booth" with Fallon, where each person has to answer trivia questions and if they get it right, someone goes into the opposing player's phone booth. If they get the answer wrong, someone enters their booth.

After The Rock answered a question, Fallon was joined in the booth by The Big Show. By the end of the skit, The Rock was joined in his booth by a seven-year-old boy, while Fallon was stuck with The Big Show, The Blue Man Group, Minions and the mayor of Orlando, Buddy Dyer.

You can watch the segment in the video above. The Big Show appears at the 2:50 mark.

