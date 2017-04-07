- Humor website Cracked looked at this past Sunday's WrestleMania pay-per-view, as seen in the video above. They joked about not knowing what Triple H's gimmick is with his WrestleMania entrances, Nikki Bella not seeming that surprised when John Cena popped the question, Brock Lesnar looking like an 80s villain and turning Roman Reigns heel. They said that the ending with Reigns beating Taker and Taker's farewell was the right way to go. The title of the video is, "A Millennial Killed a Piece of Our Childhood at WWE's Wrestlemania".

- As noted, Nikki Bella is not scheduled for any upcoming WWE shows and is expected to only wrestle occasionally in the future. Wrestling Inc. reader Samantha Norris noted that WWE has Nikki listed for a SmackDown live event on Monday, May 22nd in Ypsilanti, MI. That is an error, as Nikki is not scheduled to be back in action anytime soon.

- JBL was asked on Twitter about the reports of bullying and JBL allegedly being responsible for Mauro's condition that led to his current absence. JBL was asked if he had any comment about the reports, to which he replied, "No Joe, and I won't-I shouldn't commenting on Internet stuff. I play a heel. I sincerely wish Mauro nothing but the absolute best."

@JoeCroninJCS No Joe, and I won't-I shouldn't commenting on Internet stuff. I play a heel. I sincerely wish Mauro nothing but the absolute best. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 7, 2017

Dan Adams and Samantha Norris contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.