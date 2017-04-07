Source: F4WOnline

Shinsuke Nakamura, The Revival and Tye Dillinger all made their main roster debuts this week. As noted, it was expected that Elias Samson would be coming to the main roster after losing the "Loser Leaves NXT" match to Kassius Ohno last week, however that hasn't happened.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Samson is expected to debut for either RAW or SmackDown next week. Meltzer said that Andrade Cien Almas was another name that he heard would be coming up.

As for next week's "Superstar Shakeup", Meltzer reported that there apparently were more changes made yesterday "regarding top stars and brand movement."

