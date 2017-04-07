- You can catch the ceremonial weigh-ins for Saturday's UFC 210 card right here. The first fighter is scheduled to step to the scale shortly after 4 p.m. ET from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

In the main event, Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson. Also, former UFC champion Chris Weidman meets Gegard Mousasi.

- Daniel Cormier has had enough of Jon Jones, and the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion isn't even fighting him this weekend. "DC" has been asked multiple times throughout the week his thoughts on Jones, and it kind of boiled over recently when it was mentioned that the former champion would be in Buffalo for UFC 210 this weekend.

"He better not come in my cage after I win," Cormier said. "He's not welcome in there. He's still suspended.

"(If he does enter the Octagon) something bad will happen."

Jones is a native of New York and is scheduled to host a press conference with members of the media. He was suspended for a failed drug test that scrapped a rematch with Cormier last year at UFC 200.

- The next season of The Ultimate Fighter could have a wide range of weight classes. Three have been called for tryouts this May in female strawweights and bantamweights, along with middleweights.

Here are all the details as released by the UFC:

UFC will begin the search for the next cast of The Ultimate Fighter with an open casting call for women's strawweights and bantamweights as well as men's middleweights on Tuesday, May 23 in Las Vegas. Tryouts are open to all competitors aged 21-34 with at least three professional fights and a winning record. The season will begin filming in July and premiere on FS1 later this year. Applications, which should be completed and brought to tryouts, can be found online at ufc.com/TUF26. The athletes will be required to grapple and hit pads, so please bring appropriate gear. Applicants will be notified at the end of the day if they have been selected to move on in the casting process. If selected, applicants must be prepared to stay in Las Vegas until Saturday, May 27. All questions can be directed to [email protected] The Ultimate Fighter, which debuted in 2005, has launched the careers of some of the UFC's most recognizable names and successful athletes. The series has produced six UFC champions including Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, TJ Dillashaw, Carla Esparza, and Matt Serra.

