- WWE posted the video above with Corey Graves looking at four matches "we want to see at WrestleMania 34," which lists Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton (Champion vs. Champion), Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, an Attitude Era battle royal and Stephanie McMahon making her WrestleMania debut against Charlotte, Sasha Banks or Becky Lynch.

- WWE will return to South Florida for a SmackDown live event on Friday, June 9th at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Tickets went on sale this morning.

- The RAW and SmackDown crews have a rare weekend off as there are no live events scheduled before next week's RAW and SmackDown Live television tapings.

