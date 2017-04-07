- WWE posted the video above with backstage footage from WrestleMania 33. It also features a backstage look at several stars - like the Hardys, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and Goldberg - right before they made their way to the ring.

John Cena On If Vince McMahon Would Bring CM Punk Back To WWE
- Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to congratulate John Cena and Nikki Bella for getting engaged, as seen below:


