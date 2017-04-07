- WWE posted the video above with backstage footage from WrestleMania 33. It also features a backstage look at several stars - like the Hardys, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and Goldberg - right before they made their way to the ring.
- Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to congratulate John Cena and Nikki Bella for getting engaged, as seen below:
Congratulations to @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins. pic.twitter.com/hZvvzAm3JX— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 7, 2017
