Yesterday night, Alberto El Patron did a Periscope while in Times Square and went on an apparent drunk rant on a number of topics, including his former employer and when he and Paige are looking to get married. Alberto said near the start:

"If you're wondering if I'm a little bit drunk? Yes, I'm a little bit drunk, and, you know that's when the good stuff comes."

In regards to the wedding, Alberto asked Paige "When are we going to get married?" She responded by saying "In June," which he then echoed. Alberto turns to the "Keyboard Warriors" who talk negatively about Paige and himself:

"You remind me of one of the bosses in WWE, with the big f--kin' nose, big f--kin' pu--ies."

El Patron continued to talk about his former employer, by saying:

"Ya know, I'm close to the next town. Stamford. I could pay a visit to somebody. Stamford is only forty-five minutes away. That's where all the pu--ies live, right? I could go there and just knock on someone's door, 'Hey, big nose with the small d--k.'"

Paige attempted to end the video a number of times unsuccessfully, you can see the full video here.

