- Above, Cathy Kelley listed a few WWE Superstars and wrestling personalities who thanked The Undertaker for what looked to be his final match (where he lost to Roman Reigns) at WrestleMania 33. The group included: Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

- On his Instagram, David Otunga explained how he ended up becoming a pro wrestler/actor, even though he has a law degree from Harvard.

"I spoke at the Univ of Pitt last night and a student asked me, why I went through all the years of hard work at @harvardlaw to then leave law behind to become an actor & pro-wrestler? Common question. Truthfully, I never planned on going to law school. I knew I wanted to be an action movie star and a pro-wrestler from the age of 6. Becoming a lawyer was something my dad wanted me to do (while I was waiting for my big acting break). My dad held Harvard University in such a high regard that it was almost a mythical place. He told me he used to dream about Harvard when he was growing up in Kenya and his dream would be to have his son to go to Harvard one day. My Dad passed away two weeks before I got accepted to Harvard. That was a bittersweet moment for me. So, my Harvard Law degree is one of my most prized possessions because I earned that in honor of my Dad."

- Today is also David Otunga's birthday, he turns 37. Sonjay Dutt (35) and Droz (48) also have birthdays today. WWE sent out well wishes to Otunga via their Instagram.

