- Above is Aliyah's NXT entrance theme entitled, "The Cat's Meow." She was on this past week's episode of NXT, taking on Peyton Royce. Royce got the pin, after hitting a Fisherman's Suplex on her.

The Rock is going to be in Disney's Jungle Cruise. The movie is set to be produced by The Rock's Seven Buck Productions, scheduled to start filming in spring of 2018. The movie is described as, "One of the Disneyland's original rides and takes park-goers on a journey through a range of leafy settings such as Africa's Nile and Congo rivers as well as South America's Amazon." Add this to Rock's ever-growing list of upcoming movies, which includes: Rampage, Skyscraper, and Jumanji. The Rock also commented on the upcoming project:

- Chris Jericho noted on his Instagram that his Talk is Jericho podcast has been a "Top 100" podcast, worldwide, for three years running. His latest show is with Kurt Angle and you can find that along with his most recent episodes by clicking here.

