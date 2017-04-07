- Above is Aliyah's NXT entrance theme entitled, "The Cat's Meow." She was on this past week's episode of NXT, taking on Peyton Royce. Royce got the pin, after hitting a Fisherman's Suplex on her.
The big one we've been working on. Building out this huge property with @Disney is gonna be fun! @DanyGarciaCo @SevenBucksProd #JungleCruise https://t.co/cUhmIVvG6k— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 7, 2017
- Chris Jericho noted on his Instagram that his Talk is Jericho podcast has been a "Top 100" podcast, worldwide, for three years running. His latest show is with Kurt Angle and you can find that along with his most recent episodes by clicking here.
