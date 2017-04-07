- As seen above, the latest WWE 360 video features WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day making their entrance into Camping World Stadium last Sunday.

- WWE stock was down 1.03% today, closing at $22.11 per share. Today's high was $22.54 and the low was $22.03.

- We've noted how WWE took steps to make sure The Hardys returning at WrestleMania 33 was kept a secret until it was time for them to come out for their match. Superstars watching the show backstage on monitors were really surprised when Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy were introduced. Corey Graves told a fan on Twitter that even the announcers were surprised to see the new RAW Tag Team Champions return. He wrote the following to a fan:

You heard it live. I found out when all of you did. https://t.co/FfPaq1aelh — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 6, 2017

