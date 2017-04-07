- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip from last night with Lana inviting Naomi and Jimmy Uso to her wedding in Bulgaria with a special role in mind for Jimmy.

- Pro Wrestling Tees announced this week that all of their merchandise for RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys will be "Deleted!" on Monday, April 17th.

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter and Facebook to issue the following statement on next week's "Superstar Shakeup" and the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:

While my client Brock Lesnar and I are looking forward to WWE's #SuperstarShakeup this coming Monday, let's be perfectly transparent. There is everyone else on the WWE #RAW and #Smackdown rosters, and then there is Brock Lesnar (along with his humble #Advocate) ..It is imperative for Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, Stephanie McMahon, Kurt Angle and even Vince McMahon to know the intrinsic value my client Brock Lesnar brings not only to the #SuperstarShakeup but simply to WWE as a whole. In layman's terms (or, actually, in HEYMAN's terms), even the mere DISCUSSION about BrockLesnar in regards to the #SuperstarShakeup requires a negotiation IN ADVANCE of any discussion, no matter how high up or serious that discussion goes! #SuperstarShakeup. With this in mind, my client Brock Lesnar and I are "open4business" and we look forward to hearing new, innovative ways for WWE to ....promote / market Brock Lesnar as the once-ever athlete and performer that has blessed WWE with his presence.

