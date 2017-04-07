Source: PWInsider
We noted earlier in the week how there's been talk of sending The New Day to SmackDown and AJ Styles to RAW in next week's two-night "Superstar Shakeup" event.
There's also been a lot of talk about making major changes to the women's divisions. There's been a big pitch to move Sasha Banks to SmackDown this week. We noted before that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculated on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair switching brands but PWInsider reports that that was an actual pitch made last week.
