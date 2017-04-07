Source: Hannibal TV

WWE Hall Of Famer Road Warrior Animal was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV to give his thoughts on Paige's leaked photos and videos scandal. Here's what he had to say:

"Oh yeah her own personal videos? I think the person who stole those videos should be thrown in jail and locked up. Because you invaded Paige's privacy, that's her own personal stuff. Anybody who's alive should be able to film their own personal stuff, I don't care who she's doing it with or what she's doing. I heard of it but I never heard who it was with."

It being a very embarrassing situation for Paige:

"I bet it is with two guys on you, but I guess whatever floats your boat. What are you gonna do?"

His response after the interviewer told him Paige is engaged and Brad Maddox was married at the time of the videos:

"That's a sh*t-storm waiting to happen. Jeez. It's a New Day! (laughs historically) that gives New Day a whole new meaning. (laughs more)"

