Main Event opens with the intro video before going right to the first match of the evening. Akira Tozawa makes his way to the ring, followed by Drew Gulak.

We kick things off with Cruiserweight Division action. Both men meet in the center for the handshake before the bell. Gulak gets the best of Tozawa with a headlock until Tozawa powers back to his feet. Tozawa rolls out of a pin attempt and hits a big kick to the chest, followed by a standing senton for a 2 count. As Tozawa gets the crowd behind him for the dive to the outside, Gulak heads up the ramp, inviting his opponent over to gain an advantage. Tozawa meets him on the outside with vicious chops to the chest, faking a final chop before punching Gulak in the face.

Gulak rolls back in the ring, and he hits a standing neckbreaker on Tozawa over the ropes while Tozawa was standing on the apron. A baseball slide helps Gulak firmly gain control. He brings Tozawa back in the ring and the crowd chants "AH!" for Akira. At one point Gulak hits back-to-back forearms into the face of Tozawa, who responds with a hurricanrana that sends Gulak to the apron. He follows up with a forearm that knocks Gulak down to the floor. The head-first suicide dive through the ropes connects and Tozawa brings Gulak back in the ring, heading to the top turnbuckle. Gulak is back up and Tozawa jumps over him. Tozawa misses a spinning kick but lands the snap-German suplex for the win!

Winner: Akira Tozawa (pinfall)



A WrestleMania 33 promo airs and the announcers put over the Superstar Shakeup before showing Vince McMahon's announcement from Monday Night Raw.

We're shown footage of Mr. McMahon announcing Kurt Angle as the new GM of Raw, followed by Paul Heyman's promo on Goldberg and Braun Strowman's challenge to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

A recap of the WrestleMania 33 showdown between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker is shown, including images of the Deadman following the match. The announcers talk about the speculation that the match could be his last. They mention a tweet from Roman Reigns about how he "did what he had to do" at WrestleMania, but that "the Deadman held the yard down for years."

Titus O'Neil vs. Curtis Axel



O'Neil comes out first followed by Curtis Axel, who receives a strong pop from the Orlando crowd with loud "AxelMania" chants to start the match. Axel gets beat down early by O'Neil and eats a big clothesline. Titus taunts the crowd and earns a nice heel reaction himself, but wastes too much time and Axel fights back. Huge running dropkick and a spear to Titus in the corner puts Axel in command. The crowd is back with chants of "AxelMania," and Axel hits a clothesline that sends Titus to the outside before a quick break.

We return with the action back in the ring. Axel kicks Titus into the corner but O'Neil kicks out Axel's knee. A big boot swings the momentum back to Titus, who beats away at his opponent before locking in a bear hug. Axel eventually powers up and punches his way out, but O'Neil catches him for the big slam over the right leg. He dumps Axel to the mat and covers for a near-fall.

Curtis Axel tries to fight back but Titus hits a suplex that scores another close 2-count. Titus puts Axel in an over-the-shoulder backbreaker submission, but Axel slips out and runs to the corner. Axel with an elbow to the face as Titus charges, kicking Titus down before hitting a somersault cutter on a sitting O'Neil. Big knee to the face of Titus but it only gets the near-fall. Axel calls for and sets up the Perfect Plex! Titus punches out the back of Axel's knee and hits Clash of the Titus for the 3 count and the win!

Winner: Titus O'Neil (pinfall)



Main Event ends with video of Finn Balor's return to Monday Night Raw, including his tag team win with Seth Rollins over Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.