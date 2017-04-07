- Above, Cathy Kelley talked about The Revival, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tye Dillinger all making their debuts on the main roster this week. The Revival defeated The New Day on Raw, while Dillinger defeated Curt Hawkins and Nakamura interrupted The Miz and Maryse on SmackDown.

Kane is scheduled to make an announcement next Tuesday about running for Knox County mayor. With friends and family expected to attend, Kane will most likely be officially announcing his run in 2018.

- Drew McIntyre (formerly known as Drew Galloway) stopped by the WWE Performance Center and took a photo next to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy. He noted that Dusty gave him confidence on the microphone and in himself. McIntyre surprised fans by showing up ringside at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, just hours after appearing at WWN Supershow Mercury Rising 2017: Evolve vs. Progress.

Dropped by the Performance Center prior to heading to UK & it's amazing. This was fav part, Dream gave me confidence on the mic & in myself pic.twitter.com/7tfJ6aamJy — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) April 7, 2017

