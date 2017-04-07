- There was plenty of drama around Friday's UFC 210 weigh-ins, but in the end, it was all cleared up. First, Daniel Cormier almost missed weight for his light heavyweight title defense vs. Anthony Johnson.

After initially missing the 205-pound mark, "DC" quickly came back to the scale and hit it, cutting almost two pounds in just over two minutes. The bout is official for Saturday.

"It was crazy, I weighed in upstairs and I was like 'Man I'm OK, I'm going to do this,'" said Cormier after the ceremonial weigh-ins on FOX Sports 1. "It was harder than normally, but we figured we had it done, the scale was weighing different."

- Pearl Gonzalez successfully made weight for her fight with Cynthia Calvillo, but was told afterwards that she would not be sanctioned to compete due to having breast implants. In New York, it is illegal for athletes to compete with the implants in boxing, and those rules were carried over to MMA. However, after meeting with all sides, the fight was put back on the pay-per-view main card.

"I've never heard of such a thing," Gonzalez said in an interview with MMA Fighting. "I've put it in my paperwork, I've never lied about it, which is when they asked me if I had a surgery, I told them. I don't think I wanted the world to know about my surgery and to be talked about like this. I have worked very hard to show how talented I am. I have a lot to bring to this division. And that's what I would like to be known for."

- With all that, the weigh-ins for UFC 210 did go down and things are now official - at least for the moment. Here are the complete weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

* Daniel Cormier (205 lbs.) vs. Anthony Johnson (203.8) for Cormier's UFC light heavyweight championship

* Chris Weidman (185.8) vs. Gegard Mousasi (185.8)

* Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)

* Thiago Alves (170.6) vs. Patrick Cote (170)

* Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Myles Jury (145) vs. Mike De La Torre (146)

* Kamaru Usman (170.2) vs. Sean Strickland (170)

* Charles Rosa (145.2) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

* Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Jan Blachowicz (204.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

* Gregor Gillespie (154.8) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

* Josh Emmett (155.6) vs. Desmond Green (154.2)

* Katlyn Chookagian (134.8) vs. Irene Aldana (135.6)

* Jenel Lausa (124.8) vs. Magomed Bibulatov (126)

