- Jon Jones made his way back into the public eye recently, holding a press conference in Buffalo. Jones will be eligible to return to the Octagon later this year, but with the UFC back in his home-state and the title he once held on the line, he made an appearance.

After seeing the weigh-in fiasco surrounding Daniel Cormier, Jones sounded off on his long-time rival. Jones earned a win in the first meeting with "DC," while the second fight was scratched due to his failed drug test last July.

"The crazy thing is that it was allowed to happen," Jones said. "I would imagine there has to be some type of commission or something to go back and see this blatant foul play and address it. Nobody addressed it. They just basically got away with one of the dirtiest things I've seen in sports. That was absolutely nuts.

"I couldn't believe what I was witnessing. I watched the guy. If you focus on his hands, you can see him looking down and like, balancing out his weight just right to make 205. What a clever trick. Very dishonest of him."

- As he prepares for a meeting with Glover Teixeira later this year, Alexander Gustafsson is intensifying his training. That includes landing this perfectly-timed spinning back on his own coach during a recent session.

Coach Andreas has one hell of a chin. What you guys think? ?? A post shared by Alex The Mauler Gustafsson (@alexthemauler) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

