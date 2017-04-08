Even though we are a week away from WrestleMania 33, fans are still very much in WrestleMania mode with 7 shows related to the event (this year and previous years) currently in the Top 20. Last Sunday's show is holding down the number one spot with this week's NXT taking silver, and NXT TakeOver: Orlando grabbing bronze.

Filling out the rest of the list is a real mix of shows including Ride Along, Total Divas, and Raw Talk, where the Hardys made an appearance. Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views. Here are the full rankings:

#20 - Bring It to the Table: From WrestleMania 33

#19 - WrestleMania 17

#18 - WrestleMania 31

#17 - WrestleMania 32

#16 - Total Bellas: Bryan's Breaking Point (E4)

#15 - NXT (122)

#14 - Total Divas: No Retreat (S5:E10)

#13 - Ride Along: 405 Live!

#12 - Ride Along: Philly Phrenzy

#11 - Royal Rumble 2017

#10 - WrestleMania 33 Kickoff

#9 - WWE Hall of Fame 2017

#8 - Raw Talk (1245)

#7 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Monday

#6 - NXT TakeOver: Orlando Preshow

#5 - 205 Live (19)

#4 - Talking Smack (920)

#3 - NXT TakeOver: Orlando

#2 - NXT (386)

#1 - WrestleMania 33

