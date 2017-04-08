- At this year's WrestleCon, a 10-man match turned into a dance-off between both sides as each wrestler took their turn dancing for the crowd. The match included Ricochet, Will Ospreay, Sami Callihan, Lio Rush, and Drew Galloway, who initially wasn't in the mood to dance, but eventually gave in.

- Ring of Honor released a statement that they have signed Jonathan Gresham to a full-time contract with the company. He first appeared in the 2011 Top Prospect Tournament and went on to work with ROH on a freelance basis, until this signing. He will be wrestling at tonight's Charm City Excellence show in Baltimore, Maryland at 2pm.

- NJPW Sakura Genesis takes place tomorrow at 3am EST, live on NJPW World (about $9 a month) and will have English commentary with Kevin Kelly and Don Callis. Shibata won the New Japan Cup in March and challenged Okada to a match at this event. Here is the full card:

* Manabu Nakanishi, Jushin Thunder Liger & David Finlay vs. Hirai Kawato, Tomoyuki Oka & Katsuya Kitamura

* Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask W & Tiger Mask IV vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

* YOSHI-HASHI, Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado

* Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Jado & Gedo (IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs Kenny Omega & Bad Luck Fale

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi & Ricochet (Doctor told him to rest, most likely out of this match) vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Hanson & Ray Rowe (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA (IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Katsuyori Shibata (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

