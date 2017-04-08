Since returning to the WWE, Jinder Mahal has been working heavily on his physique, so much so, fans have made jokes about him taking steroids. Two days ago, Mahal posted on his Instagram and made note of these accusations by saying:

"#TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where... Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??... And of course I'll get a hundred "steroid" or "wellness" comments .... I've been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me."

The Big Show Reportedly Lashed Out Backstage After WrestleMania 33 Match
See Also
The Big Show Reportedly Lashed Out Backstage After WrestleMania 33 Match


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles