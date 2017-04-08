- Above, WWE posted The Undertaker's "Top 20 Greatest Moments" in celebration of his storied career. Rounding out the top five are, his first world title win defeating Hulk Hogan, burning Stephanie McMahon's teddy bear in front of Vince McMahon (who was on his knees, crying), tossing Mankind off the Cell, the "Career vs. Streak" match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania, and at number one is when The Undertaker lost the motorcycle and "The Deadman" returned to WWE.

- According to Dave Meltzer, Kurt Angle will wrestle again in the WWE, if he can pass their physical. With Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley out of the picture at the moment, Vince McMahon brought Angle in as the General Manager on this past week's episode of Raw.

Plan is for him to wrestle if he passes physical https://t.co/wMq9Bjxx78 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 7, 2017

- Jim Ross was asked on Twitter if he would still be announcing for NJPW, even though he's now signed with the WWE. Ross simply responded "Absolutely" to the question. Ross was on hand for WrestleMania 33, as he announced the main event between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker and has stated that he is scheduled to do 30-40 dates in his first 12 months with the company.

