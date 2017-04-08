Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Brooke Hogan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about wrestling and her father, Hulk Hogan. Here are some of the highlights:

"It was very tough on him. It was very sad to see him so screwed up because I know none of us are perfect. I said, 'Dad, no matter how crazy the press is, the public and your fans, they're not stupid. They know your heart and who you are.' My dad persevered, and always took the high road and was accountable, and I respect and honor him for that."

How she saw Hulk Hogan's pro wrestling character:

"He was tanned and blond and from Venice Beach. And people assumed he was a big, loud, screaming monster. But the cool thing is he used his platform for good. He knew he was impacting impressionable minds. So he told young kids to train, say your prayers and eat your vitamins."

Brooke Hogan also discussed growing up with body image issues and Hulk being a model. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

