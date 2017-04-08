As noted previously, Mauro Ranallo is bi-polar and needed to take time away from WWE in recent weeks. It was believed the tension building between JBL and him was the root cause for the sudden disappearance from WWE TV. After winning the Wrestling Observer "Announcer of the Year" Awards, Mauro tweeted the results showing the top ten people, which caused JBL, who was not on the list, to have an outburst on WWE's Bring It to the Table. JBL had actually won the Observer award for "Worst TV Announcer" in 2015.

Last night, Mauro tweeted out this subtle response to the situation:

"Three things cannot be hidden: The sun,the moon,and the truth." -Buddha. — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 8, 2017

He removed "WWE" from his Twitter profile and deleted all of his tweets referencing WrestleMania.

Mauro also mentioned an upcoming gig with Showtime Boxing on April 22.

I will be ringside for @ShowtimeBoxing April 22 at @barclayscenter for #BertoPorter and I hope to call #MMA again soon. Thanks! https://t.co/OzbpBclKH4 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 8, 2017

