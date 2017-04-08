Source: Cult of Whatever

Molly Holly spoke to Joshua Modaberi of Cult of Whatever on a number of wrestling topics. Here are the highlights:

"I might not be the best person for a juicy answer, as I've heard from other people about their experiences with Eric and Vince. For me, Eric was great, everything he said he would do in the WCW contract he gave me he did. It was the same with Vince. On my last Monday Night Raw I had a meeting with Vince and he said some very nice things to me, and he said if I ever wanted to come back I was welcome. I believe he meant that, because they called me to come back for the divas battle royal at WrestleMania 25. It was nice to go back with just the obligation of one night to help out."

Working as Molly Holly alongside Crash and Hardcore Holly:

"It was super fun because it was me. I'm generally a very happy and positive person. To play that smiling country bumpkin from Mobile Alabama, whose cousin was this hot headed always angry Crash Holly, and miserable and constantly grumpy Bob Holly, it was just so much fun personally, and it seems like it was fun for the fans to watch as well."

Wrestling against Trish Stratus, Victoria, Gail Kim, and Lita:

"They were all so amazing, but it never got stale because they were amazing for different reasons. Trish was so popular with the fans, it was like you could do more Shakespeare or story telling things with her. Victoria was bigger and stronger then me so it was different style of match we had to put on. Gail and Lita were so athletic, we could do high-risk and exciting things that normally you couldn't do in a women's wrestling match with a model whose never had a match in her life."

Molly Holly also discussed how she got into pro wrestling and her wrestling academy. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

