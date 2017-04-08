As noted previously, Alberto El Patron went on a drunken rant via Periscope, going after the WWE and Triple H. Here is a third Periscope, in this one Alberto has a message for the person who had something to do with Paige's personal property being leaked.
El Patron went on to once again criticize WWE.
"I used to work in that other place, where I was angry all the time, hated people all the time, because most of the people working in that place, they're a bunch of pu--ies, especially one with the big nose."
You can watch the full video by clicking here.
