Source: Gulf News

As noted, Kane was in Dubai on Friday for the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) at the Dubai World Trade Center. Gulf News interviewed The Big Red Machine at the event, below are some highlights:

"That is, as we say in the States, TBD, to be determined. And I wouldn't want to ruin any surprises if I did know…"

After what happened at WrestleMania [Roman Reigns retired the Undertaker], should Reigns be looking over his shoulder for the big red machine?

"(Smiling) Well, Undertaker can take care of himself! We all knew at some point that was inevitable, but nevertheless it's, sad because for me it's like a chapter has closed, and I think a lot of WWE fans feel the same way."

This isn't your first time in the UAE. Do you plan to come back in the future to experience more of the country?

"I'd love to. We travel so much in WWE that it's very difficult for us to actually stay and see things. When we do come to the UAE we generally do stay for a few days and we get to do some really neat stuff. And it's such a great place and the people here are so hospitable. It's a place I'd like to come back and visit again when I have more time!"

Kane also discussed who which WWE star he thinks will make a huge impact, politics vs. wrestling, Paul Bearer being his favorite manager and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.